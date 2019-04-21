|
|
Barbara J. McDougal
Oct. 3, 1935 - Apr. 14, 2019
Barbara was born in San Rafael California, she moved to
Stockton with her family in 1955. Barbara attended San Rafael High School and graduated in 1953. She attended College of Marin, Laverne College and UOP, and graduated from
Stockton College and San Jose
University.Barbara was a
primary teacher for 40 years with Stockton Unified School District. She was a member of the Tri Lakes Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She had
affiliation with PAWS, s and Peta. She leaves behind many special friends and many little students that she continues to love. Service will be private; Committal at Cherokee Memorial. Please make memorial contributions to PAWS or s.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019