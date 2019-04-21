Home

POWERED BY

Barbara J. McDougal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara J. McDougal Obituary
Barbara J. McDougal

Oct. 3, 1935 - Apr. 14, 2019

Barbara was born in San Rafael California, she moved to

Stockton with her family in 1955. Barbara attended San Rafael High School and graduated in 1953. She attended College of Marin, Laverne College and UOP, and graduated from

Stockton College and San Jose

University.Barbara was a

primary teacher for 40 years with Stockton Unified School District. She was a member of the Tri Lakes Baptist Church and loved the Lord. She had

affiliation with PAWS, s and Peta. She leaves behind many special friends and many little students that she continues to love. Service will be private; Committal at Cherokee Memorial. Please make memorial contributions to PAWS or s.
Published in The Record on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.