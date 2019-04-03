|
|
Barbara Jane Araquistain
Sept. 19, 1924 - Feb. 25, 2019
Barbara Jane Araquistain passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born Barbara Jane Ulm to parents Gertrude and Robert Ulm of Stockton, CA
Barbara attended August
Elementary School and was a graduate of Stockton High School. She was a very active member of GAA and loved sports. She met her huband Pete, who grew up in the same neighborhood. They married on December 30, 1945 and had three sons Larry, Robert and
Peter.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pete and son Robert. Also brothers
Richard (Eileen) and Loren (Lavonne) Ulm and her sister Lorna (Ray) Hooper.
Barbara is survived by her sons Larry ( Donna) and Peter (Holly) and (Diana) Araquistain. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews.
Barbara's heart and home were always open to everyone. She and her husband Pete always loved having family and friends in their home.
She will be missed by many.
A heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring staff at Clearwater Valley Gardens care facility and the staff at Hospice House who assisted in her care. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019