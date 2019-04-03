Home

POWERED BY

Barbara Jane Araquistain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Jane Araquistain Obituary
Barbara Jane Araquistain

Sept. 19, 1924 - Feb. 25, 2019

Barbara Jane Araquistain passed away peacefully at the age of 94. She was born Barbara Jane Ulm to parents Gertrude and Robert Ulm of Stockton, CA

Barbara attended August

Elementary School and was a graduate of Stockton High School. She was a very active member of GAA and loved sports. She met her huband Pete, who grew up in the same neighborhood. They married on December 30, 1945 and had three sons Larry, Robert and

Peter.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Pete and son Robert. Also brothers

Richard (Eileen) and Loren (Lavonne) Ulm and her sister Lorna (Ray) Hooper.

Barbara is survived by her sons Larry ( Donna) and Peter (Holly) and (Diana) Araquistain. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many neices and nephews.

Barbara's heart and home were always open to everyone. She and her husband Pete always loved having family and friends in their home.

She will be missed by many.

A heartfelt thanks to the loving and caring staff at Clearwater Valley Gardens care facility and the staff at Hospice House who assisted in her care. Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Record on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.