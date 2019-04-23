Home

Barbara Jean Coldani

Barbara Jean Coldani Obituary
Barbara Jean Coldani

February 25, 1929 April 13, 2019

Barbara "Barb" Coldani, loving wife, mom, grandmother, great

grandmother passed away

peacefully with all of her family at her side following a vibrant and

productive life. She was 90. Barbara was born in Volcano, CA on

February 25, 1929, the daughter of

Veronica Orlandi Garibaldi and Emanuel Garibaldi. Her family

relocated to Stockton at an early age where she attended local schools and graduated from

Stockton High class of '47. Barb met the future love of her life, Ray Coldani in the summer of 1946 at the Stockton Municipal Camp at Silver Lake, a favorite vacation spot for her family and his. Ray had just been discharged from the US Navy and was

running the riding stables at the Silver Lake Camp. They were married in Reno, Nevada on September 21, 1947. The "city girl" and the "country boy" established their first home on Terminous

Island in the San Joaquin Delta. Barb had secretarial training and had worked in the retail food industry for Ted's Meats in Stockton.

Together with Ray, she adapted to farming life raising livestock and horses, becoming 4-H leaders, teaching a Catholic

Catechism class at Terminous school, and hunting and fishing in the Delta for fun and "survival". Barbara was an exceptional cook of Northern Italian cuisine She loved to cook for family and friends. She had a keen eye for detail and an entrepreneurial

spirit. She loved sports of all kinds and would seldom miss a sporting event that a family member was participating in. She loved animals, especially kitties. She had a deep faith in God.

All other things aside, Barbara's first love and commitment was to her family.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Ray and her sister Geraldene Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Sara

Randall (Richard), son Steve Coldani (Jeanne), her

grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved so dearly; Mike Coldani (Julie), Gina Sans (Scott), Robert Randall, and

Heather Getz (Kyle) her great grandchildren; Giada, Gino and Lorenzo Coldani, Cole and Carter Sans and Levi Getz.

She loved to hear stories about her grandchildren's successes and looked forward to their every visit. She is also survived by

numerous nieces and nephews and her dear friend Gloria Vallesteros.

The family would also like to thank her care givers, especially Marilyn Pagtama for their loving care.

Visitation will be from 11am to 6pm followed by a Rosary on April 25th at Collins Family Funeral Home located at 123 N. School Street, Lodi, CA 95240. A Memorial service and Celebration of Barbara's life will be conducted on April 26th, at 11am at

Collins Family Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a

donation to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or a . Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in The Record on Apr. 23, 2019
