|
|
Barbara Joanne Iaccheri Smith
June 1, 1936 - March 20, 2019
We are heartbroken by the passing of Barbara Smith on March 20, 2019. Born Barbara Joanne Iaccheri on June 1, 1936 to
Martha and Lloyd Iaccheri of Oakland, California and later joined by younger sister,
Patricia. The family moved to Stockton where Barbara lived most of her life and met and married the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Edwin A. Smith. Together they had three children, Stephan, Craig and
Denise. Along with being a wife and mother, Barbara worked for the Stockton Unified School District and later for Delta Office Systems & Furnishings until she retired. Barbara also had an active social life, entertaining grandchildren, playing bridge with her friends and hosting most of the family holiday festivities that always included great food, laughter and games.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin, son Craig, and sister Patricia Dal Porto . She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephan and
Michelle, son Craig's widow, Laura and daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Bob; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Chad,
Lindsey, and Riley and great grandchildren Oliver and Owen, along with loving extended
family and cherished friends.
Barbara will be forever in our hearts as a loving, kind hearted, strong, quick to smile and laugh, and somewhat stubborn and always spunky woman that we are blessed to know and love.
There will be no funeral or memorial services at Barbara's request. In lieu of flowers please donate to for Parkinson's
Research, P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or a .
Published in The Record on Mar. 26, 2019