Barbara LaVerne Eva 1930 - 2019
Barbara LaVerne Eva, age 88, passed away peacefully on
Friday, April 19, 2019 in Clovis, California. Barbara was a native of Stockton, Ca before moving to Clovis where she has lived for over 57 years. Barbara worked as a receptionist for over 35 years at Duncan
Enterprises. She was a member of Clovis Hills Community Church for many years as well.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Emmett Powers and Ethel (Peck) Powers, her husband William Eva, her sister Beverly Stein and her brother Layne Powers.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Jeri Jackson of
Oregon, her son Dan and his wife Janice Jackson of Oregon, her two step-sons Ken Eva and Tom Eva, her two sisters Nancy Herr of Lodi and Lynn and her husband Paul Kraft of Oregon, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren,
nieces, and nephews.
Services were held under the
direction of Jay Chapel, Madera, CA.
Published in The Record on May 5, 2019