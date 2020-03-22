|
Barbara Lynn Deverell Dec. 24, 1958 - Mar. 16, 2020 Born December 24, 1958 lost her prolonged battle with cancer on March 16, 2020. She was a bright light in our lives and touched many with her sweet kind ways, positive attitude and infectious smile. After much moving around as a child, Barbara finally settled in Stockton where she graduated from Lincoln high school in 1977. At the time of her death, Barb was a valued office manager with Delgado Dental Group for close to 40 years. Barbara delighted in time spent with family and friends. Cruising became a passion after her parents took her cruising as a birthday gift. She always had a cruise lined up and there was no shortage of family and friends excited to join in her adventures. Barbara was preceded in death by her father Arnold Deverell. She is survived by her devoted mother, Catherine Deverell; brothers, David (Jeanne) and Stephen; sisters, Kathleen and Patricia (Stan); 10 nieces and nephews and 18 great-nieces and nephews. She was an amazing person who is very loved by so many. As her family, it has been a privilege serving her as she bravely fought cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . A memorial is pending. Family and friends will be notified.
Published in The Record on Mar. 22, 2020