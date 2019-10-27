|
Barbara Rich Sept. 23, 1946 - Oct. 22, 2019 Barbara Rich, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday afternoon. Born and raised in Stockton, Barbara graduated from Stagg High School in 1964. She attended Delta College and worked at the former Stockton Theater and later as a secretary at San Joaquin General Hospital. In 1965 she met the love of her life, Jim Rich. She was one of his first customers the day he bought California Television (now California Electronics). They married in 1968 and had three children. After many years volunteering in her children's classrooms and serving as a PTA board member and president, she joined Jim as book-keeper at "the shop." She continued to work there even after Jim's retirement, continuing the business with her youngest son, Jeff, until her very last day. At 73, she was happy going to work everyday and had no plans to retire. Throughout her life, Barbara was honest, kind, forgiving and dedicated to her family. She never missed her children's sporting events; attending swim meets, water polo matches, soccer, baseball and basketball games. She helped her kids do their homework, encouraged them to read and learn all they could, and demonstrated the strong work ethic her own father had taught her. Barabara was a proud 3rd generation Californian. Her great-grandparents, the Thomsens, were farmers in Lathrop, where a road across town is named for them. Preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wilhelmina "Willie" Weed. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, James Rich; her children Michael, Julie and Jeff Rich; her grandchildren, Nicholas, Madelyn and Olivia Rich; her brother, Benjamin K. Weed and nephews, Doug and Nick Weed. Service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi on Tuesday, Oct. 29th at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Record on Oct. 27, 2019