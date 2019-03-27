Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Chapel, at Cherokee Memorial Park
Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Evergreen Chapel, at Cherokee Memorial Park
Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane
Lodi, CA
Barney Clayton Dewey


1928 - 2019 Obituary
Barney Clayton Dewey Obituary
Reverend Barney

Clayton Dewey

May 2, 1928 - March 23, 2019

Barney was almost 91 years old when he went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2019.

He was born in Corsicana, Texas to Lucy and Barney

Dewey. He enlisted in the Army in May 1946. After leaving the Army, he returned home to Odessa, Texas and met the love of his life Stella May in 1948. They soon married and that union has lasted 71 years in March 2019. They began to build a family totaling 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. In 1952, he met another strong influence that changed his life: that was

Salvation. He became a Minister of Faith; he has Pastored 3

churches in Stockton and

Co-Pastored numerous other churches. Barney's career as a Painting & Building Contractor continued until he was 83 years old. In 1992, he was on

Unsolved Mysteries telling his story of how he searched & found his sister after 50 years. Bro. Dewey has always been an exceptional role model, many have looked up to him; and as a father and husband, we all looked to him for support and protection. He sang songs of redemption and hope; he laughed at life's trials and made all of us feel better. He told us God would never leave us nor forsake us. Words cannot

describe how greatly he will be missed.

Visitation will take place from

4-8 pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 and funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the

Evergreen Chapel, at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi. Please sign the online guestbook at cherokeememorial.com.
Published in The Record on Mar. 27, 2019
