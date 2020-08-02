Barry Raymond Mayer 1942 - 2020 Born in Stockton, California on August 18, 1942 to Alvin and Geraldine Mayer. On July 17, 2020, Barry went peacefully in his sleep to be with Carol, the love of his life. They were always happiest together. Married over 52 years, at the end they'd been apart too long and are now gone far too soon. In his youth Barry loved to cruise the Miracle Mile and play golf. After St. Mary's HS and Delta JC, Barry answered the call to serve. He was decorated by the Navy for his service in VietNam and returned to Stockton where he and Carol soon started their family. Barry worked in Sales in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry and was he ever a natural! Barry had the gift of gab. His personality filled any room. He was outgoing, generous, friendly, strong, and kind, but most of all a loving father, grandpa and friend. Barry was a big guy with a huge heart. He loved people and their stories. He loved golf, playing cards, dominoes and collecting - anything. He loved the beach and the mountains; vacationing regularly in Mexico, Kirkwood and Aptos. He enjoyed the occasional good cigar and a glass of wine with friends. He was his family's sports' biggest fan but made time for the Niners and A's, too. Barry loved a good time and he always brought it with him, whether it was to the beach or the backyard; Barry Mayer was a good and fun man to have around. He is survived by daughters Marla McIntosh of Stockton and Missy O'Neal of Park City, Utah and their families, brother Corky Mayer, his aunt Lillian Pierce, and his many cousins. A celebration of Barry's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to have a gathering. In the meantime, keep his memory alive while doing things you know he would enjoy! He and Carol are both missed immensely, but knowing they are together again warms their families hearts.



