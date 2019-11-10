Home

Beatrice M. Demers Obituary
Beatrice M. Demers Mar. 7, 1922 - Oct. 30, 2019 Beatrice Marie Demers, 97, passed away on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019. Bea was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Demers and her sons, Bill and David Mahan. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Butler and her grandchildren, Tammy Mahan, Kim (Richard) Smigelski, Michael (Ashlynn) Castillo, Teresa (Ross) Thompson and Renee Mahan; 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. In her younger years, Bea worked at Webbs Bakery and Snow White Bakery. She had a passion for dancing and was active at Oak Park Senior Center for many years. She was a member of Quail Lakes Baptist Church. Bea was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A public visitation will be held on Tues., Nov. 12, 2019 from 4PM - 7PM at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be held on Wed., Nov.13, 2019 at noon at DeYoung Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Cherokee Memorial in Lodi.
Published in The Record on Nov. 10, 2019
