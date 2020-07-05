Belen Huerta Dominguez May 6, 1929 - May 31, 2020 Belen was born May 6, 1929 in Tennant, California to the late Antonio and Virginia Huerta. Belen is a lifelong resident of Stockton California. Belen passed away on May 31, 2020 from a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her son Jos‚ Cruz Garcia III and her siblings Lydia Garcia, Dolores Morales, Aurora Vergara and Anthony Huerta. Belen is survived by her children Crystal Valles (Carlos) of Santa Maria, Cynthia Relloque (Mike) of Stockton, and David Garcia (Alexandra) of Stockton. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren 13 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Belen was always known for her kind and loving heart. She loved to sing, dance and was always the life of the party. Due to pandemic restrictions a Private Memorial Service has been scheduled. Casa Bonita Funeral Home