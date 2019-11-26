|
Belva Faye Arnell Sept. 27, 1925 - Nov. 22, 2019 Belva passed away at the age of 94 after a brief illness, surrounded by her family. She was born in Ogden, Utah to Margaret and Thorlief Larsen. She has resided in Stockton for the last 46 years. Preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Arnell and her 5 siblings. Survived by her children, Cory Arnell, Lyn (Bill) Wilcox, Judy (Mike) Moor, Greg (Tina) Arnell, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was able to enjoy many years of traveling, loved lunch dates with her many good friends, and plays at the Stockton Civic Theater. A viewing will be held on November 26th from 2PM - 8PM in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park. A funeral service will be held November 27th at 11AM in the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in The Record on Nov. 26, 2019