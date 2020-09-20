Ben Keith Weed April 8,1952 - August 25, 2020 Ben was born and raised in Stockton. He graduated from Stagg High School and receive an Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Pacific. He worked for Rockwell in Los Angeles and Edwards Air Force Base on loan to AIL Electronics on the B-1 Test Program. He met his future wife, Sandra, who was a secretary to the manager of AIL. They married in December 1979. The following summer he was offered an engineering position at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento. Wanting to leave the desert, they settled in Stockton and he work for McClellen until the base closed. Ben is preceded in death by his parents Harold and Wilhelmina Weed and his sister Barbara Rich. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra and their sons Douglas (Megan) and Nicholas. In keeping with his wishes there will be no service.



