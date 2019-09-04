|
Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas 1937 - 2019 Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas, 82, died Sunday August 12, 2019, following a lengthy battle of Parkinson's. Ben was preceded in death by the love of his life Helen Dimas. Ben and Helen were married for 58 beautiful years. He leaves his son David and daughter Donna, grandchildren, Xavier, Ashley (David), and Mia. Ben also leaves his great granddaughter Cecily. Ben was born to Celestino and Rose Dimas. He also leaves behind 7 brothers and 3 sisters, Jeanette, Carmen, Jerry, Mike, Herm, Richard, Fred, Carlos, Ivan and Esther. He was preceded in death by his sister Arlene and brothers Anthony and Joe. Ben loved camping with all his siblings and playing softball with his 10 brothers known as the "Dimas Demons". He was a huge fan of watching his grandchildren play sports: Xavier in baseball, Ashley in Karate and Mia playing sports for Bear Creek High.
Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019