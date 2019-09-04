Home

POWERED BY

Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas Obituary
Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas 1937 - 2019 Benjamin A. "Ben" "Buddy" Dimas, 82, died Sunday August 12, 2019, following a lengthy battle of Parkinson's. Ben was preceded in death by the love of his life Helen Dimas. Ben and Helen were married for 58 beautiful years. He leaves his son David and daughter Donna, grandchildren, Xavier, Ashley (David), and Mia. Ben also leaves his great granddaughter Cecily. Ben was born to Celestino and Rose Dimas. He also leaves behind 7 brothers and 3 sisters, Jeanette, Carmen, Jerry, Mike, Herm, Richard, Fred, Carlos, Ivan and Esther. He was preceded in death by his sister Arlene and brothers Anthony and Joe. Ben loved camping with all his siblings and playing softball with his 10 brothers known as the "Dimas Demons". He was a huge fan of watching his grandchildren play sports: Xavier in baseball, Ashley in Karate and Mia playing sports for Bear Creek High.
logo

Published in The Record on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.