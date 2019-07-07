|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Alex Rienhart March 2, 1923 - June 28, 2019 Bernard "Bernie" Alex Rienhart was born March 2, 1923 to Alex and Wilda Rienhart at St. Joseph's Home in Stockton, CA. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his children, June 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's hospital. He was 96 years old, still living on his own in his French Camp home where he had lived for 70 years. Bernie graduated from Stockton High School before enlisting in the Army Air Corps at the age of 19 on February 18, 1943. He flew 50 missions as an engineer gunner during the Asiatic-Pacific and the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaigns. These flights were in A-26, B-25, and B-26 aircraft. After WWII, Bernie had a variety of occupations including, bartender, machinist, mechanic, and equipment inspector. He retired from the Sharpe Army Depot after 30 years of service and then re-entered the work force at San Joaquin County for another 5 years before permanently retiring. Until recently, Bernie enjoyed bowling as one of the Senior Keglers at the Manteca Bowl. He was considered one of the best senior bowlers around. On January 11, 2011, he bowled 211. He also read two newspapers front to back every day. He enjoyed scratch-off Lottery tickets, our go-to gift for any occasion, as well as a shot of brandy each night before bed. He loved his family dearly and was dearly loved by them. He lived a good life. We will miss him. Bernie was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Katherine. He is survived by his sisters: Marion Goodnight and Doris Moore; children: David (Jeryl) Rienhart and Diane (Manuel) Luis; grandchildren: David and Lester Rienhart, Eric and Danny Luis; great-grandchildren: Gaby, Moshe and Heida Rienhart, Reid and Drew Luis. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm at De Young Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California St., Stockton. A last viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 9am to 10:30am at De Young Memorial Chapel. Graveside Gathering will follow at 11am at Park View Cemetery, 3661 French Camp Rd., Manteca. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for a donation to Disabled American Veterans. To donate please call 209-955-1423 or go online www.dav.org.
Published in The Record from July 7 to July 8, 2019