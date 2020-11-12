Bernard Piersa

Stockton - Bernard (Bernie) Piersa

Our beloved Father & Grandfather Bernard (Bernie) Piersa died peacefully on October 30, 2020 in Stockton, Ca. Frank and Ludwika Piersa brought Bernard into the world on August 11, 1921 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

He grew up on a farm until his family moved to Waterville, Maine. He finished his last two years of high school graduating in June 1939. After working several different jobs he decided to go to California arriving in Stockton in May 1941. He met Marjorie Casteline who became his wife on April 24, 1942, they had one daughter Elaine. They were happily married for 62 years until her untimely death on November 10, 2004.

Bernard enlisted in the Army Airforce in March 1943 and completed navigator training at Ellington Field in Houston, Texas in December 1943 and commissioned a 2nd lieutenant. After months of training his B-24 heavy bomber crew was sent to Hamilton Field north of San Francisco. Military orders instructed the crew to fly to China Burma India area. The plane was flown across the United States, down to South America, east to Ascension Island, then thru North America, next to Aden, Arabia, and finally to Bangalore, India. The crew was assigned to the 492nd squadron of the 7th bomb group in the 10th Air Force at Pandaveswar. He had additional duty at Dacca, India and Kunming, China where he was on detached service with the 14th Air Force under command of General Claire Chenault and his Flying Tigers. He flew 43 missions for a total of 409 hours. Among those missions was to bomb the bridge on the River Kwai which later became the subject of a movie. After his duty was complete he was sent back to the United States on April 12, 1945 and released from service on June 25, 1945.

When he was discharged from service he used his GI Bill to graduate from C.O.P. (UOP) in 1948 with a business degree. After a few years he received his Certified Public Accounting Certificate and started his practice which lasted for over sixty years before his retirement. He was a professor and taught Tax and Business classes at U.O.P. from 1952-1972. He was co-founder and past president of the Stockton Estate Planning Council, Charter Member of the North Stockton Rotary Club, member of World II Warbirds, H.U.M.P. pilot association, co-founder of the Pacific Bowl, Director of the Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame, member of the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, and member of the American Legion Post 16.

He felt his most important achievement of his life was the love of his family, they always came first. Their many vacations, cruises and fun times over the many years, and he always had jokes to tell along the way, but his most cherished time of the year was his annual trip to La Jolla, Ca. This would serve as the inspiration for his Grandson moving to La Jolla to marry and raise a family. He was deeply loved and will be sadly missed but never forgotten.

Bernard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie, his sister Emily and his beloved friend Adella Schauer. He is survived by his daughter Elaine; his grandchildren Mark, Sherry, 4 great grandchildren, 5 Great-Great grandchildren, and many relatives in New England. At Bernie's request no service will be held.



