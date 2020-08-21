Bernardina Tomasa Oliva July 25, 1954 - August 12, 2020 Bernardina Tomasa Oliva (Bernie), a lifelong resident of Stockton, died in Lodi, California, on August 12, 2020, as a result of Covid-19, with her beloved sons at her side. Bernie was born to Tom and Bernardina Oliva in south Stockton. She attended Hazleton Elementary School, St. George's Parish School, Edison High School, Delta College, and the University of the Pacific, where she was an active member of the MEChA Club. She was truly selfless, deeply compassionate, and always ready to provide help to anyone who needed it, sometimes putting others' needs before her own. This was evidenced by the loving care she provided to her parents, as their baby, until their deaths. Later, she cared for and guided her three children every day even as they became adults and started their own families. Bernie worked hard during her life most recently as a Legal Shield associate, but she started out as an account clerk at City Hall in Stockton. She later worked in real estate, financial planning, credit repair and the health and fitness industry, but her strongest priorities were her deep faith and love of God and her family. Bernie's bond with her two older siblings has been strong throughout the decades. Her brother, Joseph, cannot recall Bernie speaking an unkind word and fondly remembers their childhood. These special memories often feature the three Oliva children golfing together, something the whole family loved and excelled at. Bernie and her sister, Mary, have been lifelong best friends, and Mary and Joseph will feel her absence strongly. Bernie loved laughing and socializing, and her long list of friends (some since childhood) reflects the joy with which she lived her life. Bernie did not like her own cooking, and so eating out was a favorite pastime, especially in the company of friends and family. She particularly loved the holidays, with everyone together eating and visiting. Bernie deeply appreciated the beauty of God's creation and loved being in it: the outdoors- beaches and parks were here favorite places. Bernie joins her beloved parents, Tom and Bernardina Oliva, in Heaven. She is survived by her large and loving family: her children, James Aguilar, Ivan Loza, and Victoria Oliva; her grandchildren, Ivan Jr., Irianna, Giovanni, Lorenzo, and Isaiah; her siblings, Joseph (Kim) and Mary (Ray Marquez); five nieces; three nephews; dozens of cousins; two Goddaughters; and scores of friends, especially Diane and Lydia. Bernie's Rosary will be held at DeYoung Memorial Chapel (601 North California St., Stockton) on August 25, 2020, at 6:00PM with Viewing from 3 pm to 7 pm. The Funeral Mass is on August 26, 2020, at 10AM at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary (6715 Leesburg Pl., Stockton). Interment will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery (719 E. Harding Way, Stockton). Covid-19 restrictions are in place. Video participation will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation through James Aguilar to the Bernardina Oliva Foundation to support her beloved Catholic Church and to combat Covid-19.



