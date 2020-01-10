|
Bernice Bertha Harray 1926 - 2020 Born to Henry Bartholomew and Anna Bertha Beyer, Bernice attended Ripon Schools and graduated in 1935. She attended Humphreys School of Business and worked at Security Title Insurance Co. (now Chicago Title) as a bookkeeper for 33 years. She was a life member of Alpha Iota Sorority (associated with Humphreys College) and attended many of the annual meetings. After her retirement she studied art extensively and did many commissioned paintings, which she was still doing just prior to her death. Bernice enjoyed travel. Her first vacation was to Yellowstone National Park in 1938. She has been to every province in Canada and all of the 50 states in the U.S. Preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Harray; and her sister, Gladys (Bartholomew) Rollins. Bernice is survived by her nieces, Carole Rollins and husband James Eddington, and Gayle (Rollins) Flora and husband, Eric, nephew, Ben Flora and wife, Alyssa, niece, Amy Ell and husband Shawn, Denise (Ciccarelli) Haubrich; and her Goddaughter and cousin, Betty Lou Beyer; cousins, Skip Wahl and wife Beth, their children, Caleb and Emily; as well as her good friend and companion for 10 years, Teresa Guzman. Graveside services will be held on January 18 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park, 431 N. Sierra Ave., Oakdale, CA 95361 (use the A Street entrance). Gifts in her honor may be made to Stockton Gospel Center Rescue Mission, 445 S. San Joaquin, Stockton, CA 95203 or the .
Published in The Record on Jan. 10, 2020