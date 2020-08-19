1/1
Bernice Mitchell Alexander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Mitchell Alexander April 13, 1921 - August 8, 2020 Bernice Mitchell Alexander was born to Otis and Lucy Brown Mitchell on April 13,1921 in Strong, Arkansas. She departed peaceably on August 8, 2020 to be with her LORD. She was educated in Bastrop,Texas. In 1937, Bernice met and married J.C. Ollison. To this union five children were born; three sons and two daughters. Mother Alexander united with the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in 1949. She was a very devoted and renoun Bible teacher and scholar. Mother Alexander served in many positions from Sunday School to Senior Women's Mission and other offices in the church. Mother Alexander served diligently with honor and integrity until her death. Bernice leaves to celebrate a life well lived for God and to rejoice in her glorious homegoing: One sister, Eula Mae Fuller of Strong, Arkansas; two daughters: Janette (Robert) Neal of Stockton, CA, Linda Alexander of Los Angeles, CA and Godchildren Alpha and Kathy Cobin of Lathrop, CA. A host of grandchildren, great grand-children, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00AM to 1:00PM at Stockton Funeral Home at 640 North California St. in Stockton, CA. A private committal will be at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service
640 N California Street
Stockton, CA 95202
209-851-3694
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stockton Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved