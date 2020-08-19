Bernice Mitchell Alexander April 13, 1921 - August 8, 2020 Bernice Mitchell Alexander was born to Otis and Lucy Brown Mitchell on April 13,1921 in Strong, Arkansas. She departed peaceably on August 8, 2020 to be with her LORD. She was educated in Bastrop,Texas. In 1937, Bernice met and married J.C. Ollison. To this union five children were born; three sons and two daughters. Mother Alexander united with the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in 1949. She was a very devoted and renoun Bible teacher and scholar. Mother Alexander served in many positions from Sunday School to Senior Women's Mission and other offices in the church. Mother Alexander served diligently with honor and integrity until her death. Bernice leaves to celebrate a life well lived for God and to rejoice in her glorious homegoing: One sister, Eula Mae Fuller of Strong, Arkansas; two daughters: Janette (Robert) Neal of Stockton, CA, Linda Alexander of Los Angeles, CA and Godchildren Alpha and Kathy Cobin of Lathrop, CA. A host of grandchildren, great grand-children, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00AM to 1:00PM at Stockton Funeral Home at 640 North California St. in Stockton, CA. A private committal will be at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.



