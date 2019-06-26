Home

Lodi Funeral Home
725 South Fairmont
Lodi, CA 95240
(209) 369-3564

Bertha Ramirez Molina

Bertha Ramirez Molina Obituary
Bertha Ramirez Molina

Dec. 24, 1940 - June 7, 2019

Bertha Ramirez Molina, 78 of Stockton, CA passed away

June 7, 2019 after a short

illness surrounded by loved ones. Born Dec. 24, 1940 in

Harlingen, Texas she married Ismael Molina and eventually settled in Lodi, CA to raise a

family.

Bertha enjoyed dancing, music and visiting casinos. She had

a great, positive energy, that

attracted a wide circle of friends, who lovingly referred to her as Do¤a Bertha. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She is preceded in death by sons Ismael Molina Jr. of

Stockton and Mario Molina Sr. of Lodi. She is survived by her daughter Esther Molina of

Stockton, grandchildren Gilberto Ramos of Lodi, Angela Molina of Lodi, Mario Molina Jr. and Matthew Molina of Lodi, Ismael Molina III, Antonio Molina, Ernesto Molina, Amelia Molina, and Gina Molina of Galt.

Visiting Hours are from 2 - 6 pm followed by Rosary from 6 - 7pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 Fairmont Avenue.

Funeral Services will be Friday June 28, 2019 at 725 Fairmont Avenue at 10 am. A Celebration of Life to follow at Merlot

Banquet Hall, 23 W. Elm Street in Lodi.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019
