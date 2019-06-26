|
|
Bertha Ramirez Molina
Dec. 24, 1940 - June 7, 2019
Bertha Ramirez Molina, 78 of Stockton, CA passed away
June 7, 2019 after a short
illness surrounded by loved ones. Born Dec. 24, 1940 in
Harlingen, Texas she married Ismael Molina and eventually settled in Lodi, CA to raise a
family.
Bertha enjoyed dancing, music and visiting casinos. She had
a great, positive energy, that
attracted a wide circle of friends, who lovingly referred to her as Do¤a Bertha. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is preceded in death by sons Ismael Molina Jr. of
Stockton and Mario Molina Sr. of Lodi. She is survived by her daughter Esther Molina of
Stockton, grandchildren Gilberto Ramos of Lodi, Angela Molina of Lodi, Mario Molina Jr. and Matthew Molina of Lodi, Ismael Molina III, Antonio Molina, Ernesto Molina, Amelia Molina, and Gina Molina of Galt.
Visiting Hours are from 2 - 6 pm followed by Rosary from 6 - 7pm on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Lodi Funeral Home, 725 Fairmont Avenue.
Funeral Services will be Friday June 28, 2019 at 725 Fairmont Avenue at 10 am. A Celebration of Life to follow at Merlot
Banquet Hall, 23 W. Elm Street in Lodi.
Published in The Record on June 26, 2019