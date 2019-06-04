|
|
Bessie Shizuko Okuhara
1925 - 2019
Bessie Shizuko Okuhara, 94 passed away peacefully on
May 11, 2019 at Brookdale
Senior Living in Lodi, with family present. Bessie's greatest joy was traveling, painting and
gardening. She was a friend to many with a ready smile.
Bessie is survived by a sister Hiroko in Japan and many
nieces and nephews and their families. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the
Evergreen Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on June 4, 2019