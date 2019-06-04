Home

Bessie Shizuko Okuhara

Bessie Shizuko Okuhara Obituary
Bessie Shizuko Okuhara

1925 - 2019

Bessie Shizuko Okuhara, 94 passed away peacefully on

May 11, 2019 at Brookdale

Senior Living in Lodi, with family present. Bessie's greatest joy was traveling, painting and

gardening. She was a friend to many with a ready smile.

Bessie is survived by a sister Hiroko in Japan and many

nieces and nephews and their families. A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the

Evergreen Chapel, Cherokee Memorial Park, Lodi, CA.
Published in The Record on June 4, 2019
