Betty Arlene Smith Sept. 26, 1927 - Feb. 26, 2020 Raised in Nebraska, married 62 years to John Albert Smith of Wyoming. Resident of Stockton for 70 years. Raised daughters Yvonne (Thomas) Brennan of Burbank and Rochelle Blunt of Stockton. Loved by family, grand-children, and great grandchildren. Survived by sister Dorothy Craven of Stockton. Predeceased by her husband; sister, Lorraine Wiegand; brother, Donald Nichols and son-in-law, Steve Blunt. Betty traveled from Nebraska and settled in Stockton in 1952. She worked full-time at Sears Roebuck for over 25 years where she met many devoted, lifelong friends. Celebration of Life at Cherokee Memorial Park, Chapel of Flowers, Wed March 4th at 11:00 am., Hwy 99 and Harney Lane Lodi, CA 95241. In lieu of flowers a Memorial Contribution may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record on Mar. 3, 2020
