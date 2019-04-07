|
Betty Elaine Reposa
May 28, 1924 - March 23, 2019
Betty Elaine Reposa, a lifelong Stockton resident, passed away peacefully with her daughter at her side on March 23, 2019 after a short illness. Betty was 94-years old and just a few months short of celebrating her 95th birthday. She was born on May 28, 1924 in Stockton, California to William and Hazel Schweitzer. Betty loved sports and became an accomplished tennis player, winning several City tennis titles. She graduated from Stockton High School in 1943 and soon met the love of her life, Raymond Reposa. They married in 1945, enjoying 50 years of marriage until Raymond's death in 1995.
Raymond and Betty's young son, Raymond Michael, died in 1975. Betty carried on with a heavy heart, exhibiting grace, strength and dignity, all the while embracing God's promise that she would see her son again. Betty worked for many years at the counter of the Valley Laundry and later at General Services Administration on Rough & Ready Island. Betty enjoyed fishing, knitting, and gardening. She was always happiest puttering around her home. She loved to cook for her family and her cioppino and Grandma Betty's Marvelous Chocolate Cake were family favorites.
Betty was loved by her family and will be missed by many,
including her daughter and son-in-law, Linda & Louis Bacigalupi of Stockton. Her grandchildren: John Bacigalupi and Joseph Bacigalupi and his wife, Gina and her great grandchildren,
Alexander and Milania Bacigalupi all of Stockton, brought great joy to her life. Betty is also survivedby her nieces: Bonnie Lindblom (Richard) of Los Banos, Brenda Poore (Spencer) of Lodi, Beth Bollinger (James) of Turlock and Bobby (Dirk) Kooyman of Lodi and numerous great nephews and nieces.
Betty's parents, loving husband Raymond, beloved son Raymond Michael, sister and brother-in-law Gerre and Melvin Stewart and niece Beverly Christiansen preceded Betty's passing.
In Betty's honor, her family wishes to extend gratitude to the residents and staff of Camlu Retirement Community for the love, kindness and care extended to her. Special thanks to the staff of
Kindred Hospice for their gentle and compassionate care. According to Betty's wishes, a private graveside Catholic commital service was held followed by a luncheon for family and friends at her favorite restaurant, Dave Wong's. Betty was laid to rest at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetary, next to her beloved husband and son. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests spiritual bouquets or, if you prefer, donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Published in The Record on Apr. 7, 2019