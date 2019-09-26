Home

Betty J. Purviance May 4, 1925 - Sept. 21, 2019 Betty Jean Purviance passed away on September 21, 2019 at Bethel Retirement Community in Modesto. She was 94. She was born on May 4, 1925 in Linden, CA to Ralph and Eva Bishop. She enjoyed traveling and adored her dogs. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Randy Purviance, son Larry Purviance and grandson Mark Quilici. She is survived by her daughter Shirley Quilici (Lynn); grandchildren: Ricky Purviance (Edith), Kevin Quilici (Cindy); and great-grandchildren: Ashley Purviance, Dominic Purviance, Mark Quilici and Deegan Quilici. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church Linden, 17580 Hwy 26 in Linden. Visitation will take place from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial 14165 N. Beckman Rd. Lodi, CA. Donations are preferred to Lodi Pals 1040 W. Kettleman Lane Suite 379, Lodi, CA 95242
Published in The Record on Sept. 26, 2019
