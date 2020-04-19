|
|
Betty Jo (Elliott) Ratto 1929 - 2020 Betty Jo passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 In Santa Cruz with her son, Randy, and daughter, Toni McKee at her side. She was 91 years old. Betty was an amazing woman, from her dust bowl "Okie" treck from Oklahoma in the 1930's with her mother, Ima; father Floyd; and 3 brothers, Leonard, John and Paul, to her over 60 years of marriage to Don Ratto, a 5th generation Stock-tonian. Don and Betty lived in Stockton for over 50 years before Don retired and they moved to Santa Cruz in 1978. A stay at home mom, she was an accomplished seamstress. She would crochet beautiful Christmas ornaments every year that the family has treasured over the years. She was a member of Omega Nu. She loved to play golf and Swenson's Golf Course was a favorite. She was also a member of the "Hole in one club!" Betty will be remembered for her strong will, huge heart, funny wit and hearty laugh. Her applesauce cake and chocolate oatmeal cookies were a real favorite! She would put them out, freshly baked to the enjoyment of Randy and Toni when they arrived home from school. Poor Don, when he got home from work, there would be none left. She loved to garden and her homes always displayed beautiful flowers and trees. She was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Don, in 2013, her parents, brothers and son-in-law, Patrick McKee. She is survived by her son, Randy (Jami), daughter Toni , grandchildren, Kevin, Rebecca and Alexis and 4 great-grandchildren, Bradley, Elizabeth, Owen and Elliott. She will be laid to rest next to Don at Rural Cemetery, Stockton. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to the .
Published in The Record on Apr. 19, 2020