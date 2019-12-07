|
|
Betty L. (Busby) Butler April 4, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2019 Betty L. (Busby) Butler passed away Nov. 25, 2019 in Lodi. Born April 2, 1933 in Dennard, AR. Betty was retired from Pacific Bell and AT&T. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, WIlliam and Maebell Cates; brothers, Charles and J. E. Cates; and husbands, Harvey Busby and Dee Butler. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Moore and son, Greg Busby. Viewing will be held in the Vineyard Chapel on Monday, Dec. 9th from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. A Graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019