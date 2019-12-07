Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
The Vineyard Chapel
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cherokee Memorial Cemetery

Betty L. (Busby) Butler


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. (Busby) Butler Obituary
Betty L. (Busby) Butler April 4, 1933 - Nov. 25, 2019 Betty L. (Busby) Butler passed away Nov. 25, 2019 in Lodi. Born April 2, 1933 in Dennard, AR. Betty was retired from Pacific Bell and AT&T. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, WIlliam and Maebell Cates; brothers, Charles and J. E. Cates; and husbands, Harvey Busby and Dee Butler. She is survived by daughter, Debbie Moore and son, Greg Busby. Viewing will be held in the Vineyard Chapel on Monday, Dec. 9th from 10:00 AM to 1:30 PM. A Graveside service will follow at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
logo

Published in The Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -