Betty L. Martin November 13, 1931 - September 15, 2020 Betty L. Martin passed away on September 15, 2020 at the Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Home in Lodi, California while under Hospice care. During these times of the Covid-19 virus, we would like to take the opportunity to thank St. Joseph's Hospital and Vienna Nursing Home for allowing her husband and daughter to be with her several times, both in person and facetime, before her passing. Betty was born in Cushing, Oklahoma and came to Stockton, California with her family at a young age. She attended Edison High School and graduated from Stockton High School. While at Edison, she met her husband, Tony J. Martin. They were married in June of 1949 and enjoyed 71 years together - although they would both tell you they had 73 years together total, including dating! After Tony and Betty's retirement, they traveled the United States in their fifth wheel trailer, then their motor home. Whether traveling with friends, or by themselves, they enjoyed every trip because every trip was an adventure. Although we have to say, just going the distance of 73 years together is a whole adventure all by itself! Betty is survived by her husband, Tony; daughter and son-in-law Toni Renee and Robert Langsfeld, daughter-in-law LaRae Martin, grandchildren Jodi Langsfeld, Cara and her husband Jim Heath, Stacey and her husband Kirk Klafter, Garrett Silva and his wife Erin; great grandchildren Kira and Brandon Klafter, Nathan and Isaac Silva. Betty was preceded in death by her sisters Rubye Vukovich and Eileen Ulm; she is survived by her sister Norma Devlin. Betty's son, Joseph E. Martin, passed in January 2018 and was waiting for her with open arms. As requested by the family, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin. From all of us, family and friends alike, who love you and Joe so much, have fun on your next adventure!



