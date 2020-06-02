Betty Lee Williams June 6, 1936 - May 4, 2020 Betty Lee Williams, 83, passed away on May 4, 2020, at home in Stockton. She was born on June 6, 1936, to parents Forrest LeRoy and Marie Kamp of Phoenix, AZ. She is survived by Arlen Wallace Williams, her loving husband of 55 years, and her 2 sons, Arlen Wallace Jr (married to Beverly) and Steven Albert (married to Connie). She is survived by 6 grandchildren: Arlen III, Emily, Abigail, David, Sidney, and Nate. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Margo, of Stockton. Betty was predeceased by her siblings: Edna, Harold, JoEllen, Rex, Loree, and Forrest. Betty was a beautiful and kind person. She loved traveling, cooking, gardening, and taking care of her family and her latest dog, Sugar. She adored her grandchildren. Her favorite place was her home in Santa Cruz where she could see and smell the ocean, take walks, and shop for little things that made her happy. We have been truly blessed to feel her love for all these years and will miss her smile, laughter, and warmth. We wish to thank her caregivers: Ria, Glenn, Mimi, and Jeanette for their wonderful care which allowed Betty to spend her final days at home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of San Joaquin. Her ashes have been laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, Ca.