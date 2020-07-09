1/1
Betty Lou Hislop
1937 - 2020
Betty Lou Hislop Aug. 26, 1937 - July 1, 2020 Betty Lou Hislop was born in Stockton, CA on Aug. 26, 1937 to her parents Elmer Williard Hislop and Frances Helen Waddell. A life-long resident of Stockton, she passed away peacefully at Plymouth Square on July 1, 2020. Betty attended St. Agnes Catholic School, St. Mary's High School and Stockton College. Her early career was in modeling and was a member of PWP, Women of the Moose and SNAG. During Betty's 20 years at Delta College Food Services (1976-1996), she cared for and supported the Drama Students. Her hobbies included attending college plays, Stockton Ports games, her grandchildren activities, dancing and to her rose garden. Betty is survived by her daughters Kathleen Serna and Jeanine Serna. She is leaves behind her 8 grandchildren, 21 great grand-children, former husband Robert Lozano, step-children Vivian Lozano, Chris Lozano and Sonia Lozano. Betty is preceded in death by first husband Donald Joseph Serna. Graveside services will be at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204 on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at noon. Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distancing are mandatory. Casa Bonita Funeral Home


Published in The Record on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Stockton Rural Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Casa Bonita Funeral Home
2500 Cemetery Ln
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 942-2500
