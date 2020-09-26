Betty Louise Angeli February 22, 1931 - September 20, 2020 Betty Louise Angeli (nee Edwards), passed peacefully with her family present on September 20, 2020. Born in Marshfield, Missouri on February 22, 1931. Her family moved to San Mateo, CA. where she attended high school. She married Egidio "Poncho" Angeli and had four children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite McCorkle and Paul Edwards, her Husband Egidio "Poncho" Angeli and their youngest daughter Teresa Angeli-Smith and two sisters, Doris Roppolo and Elizabeth Doherty. She is survived by her children: Nancy Wilcox (Mike), Raymond Angeli (Vicki), and Jeffrey Angeli (Cindy). and sister, Virginia Carlson. She has seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She and her husband, Egidio, moved to the Stockton area, settling in Morada, to raise their family. Betty loved sports and was a member of the Stockton 49er Booster club and longtime, 49er season ticket holder, for 41 years and a die-hard Giants fan. She was a fabulous cook and worked at Angelinas Spaghetti house for many years, where she worked in the ravioli factory and deli. Her desserts were a fan favorite. Besides sports, Betty loved playing cards, travel and her cabin in South Lake Tahoe. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to: Hanot Foundation. Online at: https://www.hanotfoundation.com/donate.html
or Mail to: HANOT Foundation P.O. Box 950. Lockeford. California 95237.