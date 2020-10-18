Betty Mae Freitas Hiram April 7, 1936 - October 8, 2020 She was graced with beauty, confidence and a light that drew people into her circle. Betty Mae Freitas Hiram was born April 7, 1936 in Honolulu, Hawaii to John S. Freitas and Ellen Kane Freitas. Our beloved Betty Mae went to glory on October 8, 2020 in Stockton, California. Preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 49 years Patrick Hiram, her parents and her beloved younger sister Ellsworth (Els) Greig (William Tau). Betty Mae spent her idyllic childhood on the Windward side of Oahu. In the 7th grade she became a boarding student at Kamehameha Kapalama campus. It was there where she met her future husband Pat and established several extraordinary lifelong friendships. After graduation (KS class of 1954) Betty Mae and her best friend Anne Bowman McBernie, boarded a Pan American Stratocruiser for college on the mainland. After attending Oregon State University, Betty and Pat married on August 27, 1955 and never returned to live in the Islands. She and Pat made their home in Belmont California for 47 years. In later years she lived with her family in Morada California. After her children's formative years, Betty Mae launched her career in retail management. She and Pat, along with brother and sister in-law, Roy and Adrene Hiram started Valley Uniform in San Jose California. She was also a manager for Ming's Jewelry in San Francisco, Macy's and Emporium in San Mateo. During her retirement she traveled extensively throughout the world with friends and family. No matter where or when, she rarely missed a grandchild's sporting event or performance (she was always their biggest fan). As a founding member of the Plumeria and Peony sororities she enjoyed breakfasts at Cinnamon's in Kailua and lunches at Happy Days on Waialae Ave. She loved a party (especially the class Christmas party) and cherished every minute she spent with her friends and sorority sisters. Betty Mae had "BIG aloha" for her family that was never doubted. She was the source of the Ohana's strength and willingly shared her perspectives and opinions on any subject and with anyone at any time. She is survived by her younger brother, Rockne Freitas (Ala), her loving daughters Corleen Estes (Ronald), Leslie Barker (James) and Kani Jahnke (Gregory), six grandchildren Patrick (Megan), John and Christopher Estes, Mika Jahnke, Wyatt and Nicole Barker, two great-grandchildren Malia and Makai Jahnke and numerous nieces and nephews. Our dear Betty Mae's generous spirit lives on through her endowment to the Pauahi Foundation Patrick L. Hiram-John S. Freitas scholarship. Please consider donating to this Pauahi Foundation Scholarship in lieu of flowers or gifts. It is with sadness that we must delay Betty Mae's services. A celebration of life will be scheduled after the COVID-19 pandemic.



