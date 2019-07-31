Home

Services
Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home
831 Industrial Way
Lodi, CA 95241
(209) 334-9613
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
267 Mills Ave
Lodi, CA
View Map

Beverlee Jo Saunders


1943 - 2019
Beverlee Jo Saunders Obituary
Beverlee Jo Saunders Feb. 20, 1943 - July 25, 2019 Beverlee Jo Saunders,76 of Lodi CA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 at Vienna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lodi CA, from a battle with Parkinson's disease. Beverlee was born February 20, 1943 in Stockton CA and graduated from Lodi High School in1961. She retired from Juvenile Probation of San Joaquin Co. after 36 years as their Administrative Supervisor. Beverlee enjoyed working in her garden and was especially partial to her roses and tulips. She loved her yoga, reading a good book, and going to the Sacramento Broadway musicals. Beverlee was an excellent cook who loved to entertain. She loved spending time with family and friends. Beverlee attended First Baptist church of Lodi and took an active part in helping with their Children's Ministry. She and her husband Tom were in charge of the kindergarten class for their Kids Club. She also helped in the nursery and for their Mom to Moms program. Beverlee also spent many hours cataloging FBC's Bible study Video/DVD library and created a check out binder for each study. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years Thomas Robert Saunders, of Lodi CA, and her parents Martin Christensen of Iowa and Edna Essig Christensen of North Dakota. She is survived by her son Steven Thomas Saunders of Lodi CA. Inurnment will be private at Cherokee Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Beverlee on Sept. 14, 2019 at 11 am, First Baptist Church, 267 Mills Ave, Lodi CA. Donations may be made to the Parkinson Association or to the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church of Lodi. Please sign the guestbook at www.cherokeememorial.com
Published in The Record on July 31, 2019
