Beverly Mary Rosencutter Sept. 30, 1927 - July 15, 2019 Beverly Mary Rosencutter entered into Heaven on July 15, 2019. She was born on September 30, 1927 in Omaha, Nebraska to the late Otto and Ethel Rathke. Beverly married A. F. Rosencutter a World War II Navy veteran on March 1, 1947, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Frank, granddaughter Jenna and great-grandson Noah. Beverly was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church. All services are private.
Published in The Record from July 29 to July 30, 2019