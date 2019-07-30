|
Bill Allen AKA Bill the Barber 1945 -2019 Born in Berkley, CA to parents Raymond and Marie Allen in 1945, Bill moved with his parents to Stockton as a child and attended local schools. He graduated from AA Stagg High school in 1963 and from Moler Barber College in 1964. Bill married his high school sweetheart Donna in 1964, where they made their home in Stockton having two daughters. Bill played league basketball in Stockton in the 1970's and was an avid sports fan, and movie buff. Bill leaves behind his beloved wife Donna, his daughters Tracie Brown and her husband John of Mokelumne Hill, and Robyn Chitwood of Stockton as well as his three grandchildren Zachary Chitwood, McKenna Chitwood and Shaeanna Brown. One brother Michael Allen of Sacramento, and one sister Linda Landrum of Texas, and extended family from California and Texas, and Las Vegas. Bill worked as a barber from 1964 till present. Having many loyal customers, some of whom he had from childhood through adulthood. Some following him from his many years at Sherwood Plaza Barber Shop to Doyle's Barber Shop at Marina Village West shopping center. Family and friends are invited to honor him at a celebration of life at the family home on August 2, 2019 from 11-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, love offerings will be appreciated for help with final expenses.
Published in The Record on July 30, 2019