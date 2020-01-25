|
|
Bill Highfill May 6, 1937 - January 12, 2020 William Neal Highfill passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, with his family by his side. Bill was born in Tulsa, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University, where he was commander of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and a member of the executive club. In 1961, Bill began a successful business career with Remington Rand Systems, a division of Sperry Rand Corporation, as a sales representative in Houston, Texas. He and his wife of 57 years, Barbara Ann (Bond), met on a blind date while Bill served as an airman in the United States Air Force Reserve. They were married on November 24, 1962, in New Orleans, LA. Bill rose in the ranks with Remington Rand. He was Assistant Branch Manager in Chicago, and the Branch Manager in Baltimore, MD.; Jacksonville, FL.; and San Francisco. In 1972, he founded Delta Office Systems & Furnishings in Stockton. He sold the business in 1987. In 1989, Bill became Executive Director of the International Systems Dealers Association, a position that allowed he and Barbara to travel the world. Bill retired from ISDA in 2003. Bill was a member of numerous civic organizations and clubs, including the Stockton Chamber of Commerce, where he was on the executive committee; the Commercial Exchange Club; the Yosemite Club; the Pacific Athletic Foundation; the Stockton Downtown Rotary; Stockton Golf & Country Club and Brookside Golf & Country Club. Bill is survived by Barbara and his children Bob Highfill (Christiane) and Betsy Irish (Dave); his grandchildren, Brooke Irish and Brad Irish; his sister Anne DeRulle; and his brother-in-law R. Carey Bond (Henry Lambert). The family would like to express its gratitude to the caring doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Medical Center and Lincoln Square Post-Acute Care in Stockton. Services will be private.
Published in The Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020