Blake W. Guinn Aug. 3, 1933 - Oct. 7, 2019 Blake Webster "PaPa" Guinn passed away Oct. 7, 2019. Born Aug. 3, 1933 in Siloam Springs, AR. Blake was a wonderful (and extremely proud) husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children, Butch (Linda) Guinn, Cherrill Jones and Teresa Rossi. To tell his many stories and carry on his traditions, he leaves grandchildren: Lindsay (Bill) Metzinger, Michella Rossi, Blake (Tanya) Guinn, John Rossi, Lisa (Robert) Rogers and great-grandchildren: Nathan Rossi and Caroline Guinn. He will be welcomed into heaven by grandson, Mac Young and many friends and family. Blake was a professional musician and a retired Field Supervisor after 33 years with the City of Stockton. He loved his family, playing music, motorhoming, fishing, the Raiders and telling stories. Blake was a friend and mentor to many and was always willing to offer his advice, help or the right tool. Blake served his country in Korea as a tank driver. While serving, the Army discovered his left handed fastball and then he played baseball throughout Europe, for the Army. Graveside services will be held on Oct. 12 at 10:00AM, at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Record on Oct. 10, 2019