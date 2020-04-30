|
Bob Davis Wingo 1936 - 2020 Beloved Husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, Bob Davis Wingo, passed away in his home on April 23, 2020. He was born in Stockton, and spent his whole life as a proud Stocktonian. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wingo and Georgia Hammond and his loving wife, Joan. He was fortunate to have a career he loved in law enforcement. He spent 31 years with the Stockton Police Department, and after retiring, he went on to spent 13 years as the Chief of the Port of Stockton Police Department. He was involved in numerous organizations through out the years including Rotary and the Grandfathers Club. He also served on the Grand Jury. However, his greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his children, Ron (Stephanie) of Spokane WA; Mike (Michelle) of Aptos; Mindy Eliason (Mike) of Visalia; Kristy Tatum of Rocklin; and many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Celebration of his Life will be scheduled for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Record from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020