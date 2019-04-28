Home

Bonita Rose Campbell

Bonita Rose Campbell Obituary
Bonita Rose Campbell

Oct. 5, 1945 - Apr. 12, 2019

Bonita Rose Campbell, 73, died Friday, April 12th at her home in Lathrop, CA after a lengthy

illness. She was born Bonita Willis in Fairfield, CA on October 5th, 1945 to parents Drewry and Sarah Willis. She was the

younger sister of Lyle Willis of San Diego and Bernie Willis who preceded her in death.

Bonita married Edward

Campbell in September, 1968, and would go on to raise three happy and healthy sons on a farm in Isleton. Her children,

Howard Campbell of Hercules, Collin Campbell of El Cerrito, and Ryan Campbell of Sonora, remember her as a person of

immense courage and limitless joy, both as a mother and a best friend. Bonita and Edward

separated in 1995, and she later met her partner, John Brennan, while the two were working at Walmart. She would spend her remaining years with John.

Bonita earned a degree in Early Childhood Development at San Joaquin Delta College and

began a15-year career teaching

transitional kindergarten at

Snell's pre-school in Stockton. While there, she became a

beloved member of the faculty and a favorite teacher for

hundreds of young children who knew her as "Ms. Bonnie". Ms. Bonnie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Bonita found great joy in her five

grandchildren: Timothy, Ewan, River, Chlo‚ and Evangeline. She also received love and

comfort from her longtime friend and sister-in-law Mary Willis, and childhood friend Marcia Heart.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th, at 1 p.m., at Park View Cemetery, 3661 E. French Camp Road, Manteca, CA. 95336
Published in The Record on Apr. 28, 2019
