Bonnie Joyce Blevins
Bonnie Joyce Blevins
Stockton, CA - Our beautiful wife and mother, Bonnie Joyce Blevins, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A Stockton, CA resident all of her life, Bonnie graduated from St. Mary's High School, Stockton College, and College of the Pacific. She devoted her life to her family, leaving her position as a teacher when her children were born. She is survived by her husband Albert, her sons Duane & Gary, daughter-in-law Sande, grand-daughters Cassandra & Gianna, and lifelong friend Dorothy (Antonini) Doscher. She was preceded in death by her parents Ettore and Elsie Boitano. Bonnie never wanted to be the center of attention and wished that her interment be private for immediate family only. There will be a memorial mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Stockton on November 20th at 11 AM. Attendance is limited because of the pandemic, and RSVP is required. Please contact Sister Irma Cruz at (209) 948-3450 to RSVP. Friends wishing to honor Bonnie are invited to make a donation in her name to St. Luke's Catholic Church, Hospice of San Joaquin, or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Record from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
