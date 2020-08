Bonnie Marie Amezquita December 1, 1983 - August 16, 2020 Bonnie Marie Amezquita, age 36 of Stockton, CA, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Bonnie Amezquita was born on December 1, 1983, the daughter of Carolina Ayala and Robert Amezquita. Bonnie was beautiful, wild, and free. She loved with every ounce of her fiery soul. She is survived by her daughter, Delilah Hope Ayala, mother, Carolina (Cora) Ayala, step-father, Anastacio Zu¤iga Rios, grandmother, Carolina Cordova-Ayala, madrina, Sylvia Ayala, siblings, LaCora (Sugar) Ayala, Damian (Bucho) Valles, Elizabeth (Manasseh) Ayala, Carolina (Beba) Martinez, Yolanda (Precious) Martinez, Luis (Angel) Ayala, Marco (Choco) Ayala, Princess Zuniga, Eva Mercado, Robert Amezquita, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. The family will be laying her to rest at Stockton Rural Cemetery, 2350 Cemetery Ln, Stockton, CA 95204, on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 11:30a.m until 1:00p.m. *Social distancing will be enforced. A mask is required at all times. Casa Bonita Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store