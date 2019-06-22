|
|
Brian Gwynne
Watkins
July 4, 1980 - May 22, 2019
Brian Gwynne Watkins died peacefully in his sleep at his
Linden home at the age of 38 years. He is survived by his
parents, Tom and Gayle
Watkins of Linden; his sister, Amy Watkins, of Sacramento; his girlfriend, Heather Thornhill, of Linden; and his daughter, Hannah Rose Watkins, of
Linden, the joy of his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 24, at 5 pm at
the Linden United Methodist Church, 19147 E. Hwy. 26,
Linden.
Because Brian enjoyed reading so much to Hannah, donations
in his name can be made to Books for Babes (DKG Tau Chapter), P.O. Box 105, Linden, CA 95236.
Published in The Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019