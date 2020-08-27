Bruce Gibson Jan. 29, 1951 - July 5, 2020 Bruce Gibson, 69, passed away on July 5, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Funeral services will be held at a later date, TBD. Bruce was born in Seattle, WA to Zoe and Millard Gibson on Jan. 29, 1951. He married Claudia Gibson on June 9, 1973 in Oakland, CA. Bruce worked in various positions for Cost Plus World Market for 20 years. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the US Army and was a member Mayfair Seventh Day Adventist Church. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Celeste Hauoli Gibson. Bruce is survived by his wife, Claudia Gibson; son, Sean; daughter in law, Rachel; grandchildren, Eduardo, Elicia, Parker, Chloe and Mila. Bruce's family would like to thank all that offered condolences and support during this time.



