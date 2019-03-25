|
|
Bruce Gordahi
Johnson M.D.
April 17, 1937 - March 14, 2019
Beloved Doctor, Husband and
Father, Bruce Gordahi Johnson
M.D. passed away Thursday,
March 14, 2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House after
a long illness.
Dr. John was born in Clinton, MI. April 17, 1937. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School June 6, 1963 and was a resident at University Kansas Medical School, before serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, first as a General Medical Officer, then as a Post Surgeon at the headquarters in Fort Greely. Alaska from June 18, 1965 to June 6, 1967. His first wife Vicki and their child Claire accompanied him.
He completed his residency at
Santa Monica Hospital before
joining Kaiser Permanente in
Santa Clara as an OBGYN.
Dr. Johnson helped create the residency program at Santa Clara as well as serving 17 years as Chief of Staff. He faithfully served the community teaching at Stanford Medical Center and then at the Women's Clinic at U.C. Davis Medical Center. Throughout his illness he continued his practice as the supervising physician at North Stockton Health Center for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. He was valued, respected, and loved by all his patients and co-workers and will be truly missed by his wife, family, and friends.
Bruce G. Johnson M.D. was
survived by his wife Barbara
Johnson, daughter Dr. Claire
Johnson, son-in-law Dr. Bart
Green, son Carl Johnson,
daughter-in-law Rima Johnson,
daughter Lacy Button-Brauns,
son Master at Arms Second
Class Edward Button, daughter- in-law Danielle Button, his grandson Alexander Johnson and
Janet Callahan.
His Father Willen Herman
Johnson, Mother Rennetta
Glendora Jordell, his beloved
first wife Vicki Johnson and his
sister Mary Linderoth preceded
him in death. A private memorial will be held at Mesa Memorial Park Cemetery Memorial. Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood Federation of
America Inc. Ovarian Cancer
Research Alliance American
.
Published in The Record on Mar. 25, 2019