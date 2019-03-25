Home

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bruce Gordahi Johnson M.D. Obituary
Bruce Gordahi

Johnson M.D.

April 17, 1937 - March 14, 2019

Beloved Doctor, Husband and

Father, Bruce Gordahi Johnson

M.D. passed away Thursday,

March 14, 2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House after

a long illness.

Dr. John was born in Clinton, MI. April 17, 1937. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School June 6, 1963 and was a resident at University Kansas Medical School, before serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army, first as a General Medical Officer, then as a Post Surgeon at the headquarters in Fort Greely. Alaska from June 18, 1965 to June 6, 1967. His first wife Vicki and their child Claire accompanied him.

He completed his residency at

Santa Monica Hospital before

joining Kaiser Permanente in

Santa Clara as an OBGYN.

Dr. Johnson helped create the residency program at Santa Clara as well as serving 17 years as Chief of Staff. He faithfully served the community teaching at Stanford Medical Center and then at the Women's Clinic at U.C. Davis Medical Center. Throughout his illness he continued his practice as the supervising physician at North Stockton Health Center for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte. He was valued, respected, and loved by all his patients and co-workers and will be truly missed by his wife, family, and friends.

Bruce G. Johnson M.D. was

survived by his wife Barbara

Johnson, daughter Dr. Claire

Johnson, son-in-law Dr. Bart

Green, son Carl Johnson,

daughter-in-law Rima Johnson,

daughter Lacy Button-Brauns,

son Master at Arms Second

Class Edward Button, daughter- in-law Danielle Button, his grandson Alexander Johnson and

Janet Callahan.

His Father Willen Herman

Johnson, Mother Rennetta

Glendora Jordell, his beloved

first wife Vicki Johnson and his

sister Mary Linderoth preceded

him in death. A private memorial will be held at Mesa Memorial Park Cemetery Memorial. Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood Federation of

America Inc. Ovarian Cancer

Research Alliance American

.
Published in The Record on Mar. 25, 2019
