Bruce Wayne Honeychurch May 3,1953 - July 14, 2019 Bruce Wayne Honeychurch was born on May 3,1953 to Richard & Tommye Honeychurch. He was born and raised in Stockton, CA and passed away on Sunday July 14. 2019 surrounded by family in the comfort of his own home. Bruce was a well respected man by those who knew him and he was loved by many. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1971, a few years later he enlisted into the Army where he retired as a Staff Sergeant. During his time in the Armed Forces he was an engineer and recruiter and served in the Gulf War. After retiring from the Army, Bruce worked with his mom as a Tax Preparer and eventually took over her business, serving many in the Stockton area. Bruce also work for Del Osso Farms as a night Security for twenty years. Bruce was a very hard working man who never took a sick day. He was always very supportive of his family and was willing to help out by any means he possibly could. He is survived by his wife Nancy and brother Stanley Honeychurch, as well as his children and many grandchildren. He will be missed very much. A celebration of life will be held August 10, 2019 at 11:30. Stockton Rod & Gun club, 3120 Monte Diablo Rd, Stockton Cal
Published in The Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019