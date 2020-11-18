1/1
Calvin Henderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Henderson
Stockton - November 16, 2020 Calvin Henderson peacefully joined his wife of 60 years in heaven. He was at home with family. He was preceded in death by his wife and son Mark Henderson. He has surviving children Roy Henderson and Gail Henderson . He was thrilled to celebrate his 100th birthday this year and very much appreciated all the drive by wishes. There will be nor services at Calvin's request. Donations in Calvin Henderson's name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved