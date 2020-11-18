Calvin Henderson

Stockton - November 16, 2020 Calvin Henderson peacefully joined his wife of 60 years in heaven. He was at home with family. He was preceded in death by his wife and son Mark Henderson. He has surviving children Roy Henderson and Gail Henderson . He was thrilled to celebrate his 100th birthday this year and very much appreciated all the drive by wishes. There will be nor services at Calvin's request. Donations in Calvin Henderson's name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Avenue, Stockton, CA 95207.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store