Dr. Cameron Reed Wheeler May 1, 1969 - October 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Cameron Reed Wheeler announces his passing at the age of 51 on Friday, October 2, 2020, in Monterey, California. Cameron Reed Wheeler was born on May 1, 1969, in Preston, ID, as the first of five children born to Ronald Dee and Patricia Hawkes Wheeler. He earned the Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout award, swam, and played water polo. He graduated from Turlock High School in 1987. Cameron served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Haiti 1988-1990. He received his Bachelor of Science in 1994 from Brigham Young University. There, he met Tatiana Jean Louis, the love of his life. They married in the Salt Lake City temple of the Church of Jesus Christ on February 18, 1995. Cam's pride and joy, Dimitri, was born in 1996. Cameron graduated with honors and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery in 1999 and his Master of Science degree and a Specialty Certificate in Orthodontics from the UCSF. He opened Wheeler Orthodontics in Stockton in 2002. He was also an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF and recently served as President of the San Joaquin Dental Society. One of his greatest passions was scuba diving. He was a certified dive master and earned several recreational and technical certifications. He will be remembered as a loyal, protective husband and a loving, devoted father. Dr. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Dr. Tatiana Wheeler and son, Dimitri Wheeler, of Stockton, CA; father Dr. Ronald Dee Wheeler; sister, Kristan (Darren) Miller; brothers, Ryan (Ashlee) Wheeler, Darin (Marisol) Wheeler, and Brandon (Brittany) Wheeler; sister-in-law Sarlah Jean Louis; brother-in-law Anthony Jean Louis; sister-in-law Samira (Mark) Stevens; and 13 nieces and nephews. Cameron is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Hawkes Wheeler; his in-laws Oge and Cicie Jean Louis; and his grandparents. A viewing will be held Friday, Oct 16. The funeral and a short graveside service will be Saturday, Oct 17. Details regarding times, locations, and more are available at www.cameronwheelerfuneral.com
. Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi is assisting the family with arrangements. Collins Family Funeral Home