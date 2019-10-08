Home

Candido R. Tapia

Candido R. Tapia Obituary
Candido R. Tapia May 11, 1917 - Oct. 5, 2019 Candido Rodiriguez Tapia passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Stockton, CA at the age of 102. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, grandfather, great- grandfather and great- great grandfather. He was the beloved husband of his devoted and loving wife, Ruth Tapia, for 61 years who preceded him in death in November 2006. Now they are spiritually reunited in their love. He is also preceded in death by his son, Benjamin Andes and two grandsons, Michael and Paul Andes. He is survived by his daughter, Eloisa Lopez of Stockton; seven beloved grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who all loved him very much. Candido served for the Army in WWII and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 52, American Legion Post 402, The American G.I. Forum and the Eagles AERIE Post No. 83.
Published in The Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
