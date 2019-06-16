|
|
Carl Orville Schatz
Sept. 18, 1938 - June 6, 2019
Carl was born Sept. 18, 1938 in Bayfield County, Wisconsin and passed away June 6, 2019 in Stockton, CA with his dear friends, Chuck Norton and
Janice Fitzgerald by his side.
In his early years, Carl worked as a milk truck driver in Wisconsin. In 1958, he moved to Crescent City, California where he worked in construction. Several years later, he moved to Stockton and opened his own
businesses: Diesel Truck Service and The Brass Apple Cocktail Lounge. Carl was an avid animal lover, taking in and caring for any stray dog or cat
that needed a home.
Carl is survived by his brothers, Bernard Schatz and Ervin Schatz, his sister Carol Provorse, along with many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends. Carl is preceded in death by his parents,
Martin and Otilla Schatz and his sister, Doris Buchholz.
The memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 11:00am at Carson Oaks Community Church, 6509 N. Alturas Avenue, Stockton, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in The Record from June 16 to June 23, 2019