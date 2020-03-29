|
Carla Claudine Herndon-Thorpe August 31, 1932 -March 26, 2020 With profound sadness we regretfully announce the passing of Carla Claudene Herndon-Thorpe who died of natural causes on Thursday March 26, 2020 in Stockton, Ca. Carla was born on August 31, 1932 in San Francisco, Ca to the late Carlene Loreta Rice and Claude Wesley Herndon. She was married to Ronald Francis Thorpe until his passing on July 29, 2015 and survived by their 5 children, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Carla graduated from Del Norte high school in 1951 and University of Pacific in 1980. She began teaching special education at Lodi Middle School that year. This was her true calling, and her retirement was one of the hardest days of her life. After retirement Carla spent time with her husband as docents for the Sacramento Railroad Museum and they enjoyed several cruises. Carla was also a life-long San Francisco Giants fan and a decades long season ticket holder for the Stockton Ports. Carla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who inspired all who knew her, especially the children she taught. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Her family would like to thank everyone who cared for her in her final days. Due to the current health crisis funeral services will be announced at a later date. Her favorite charity was and donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Published in The Record on Mar. 29, 2020